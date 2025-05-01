Oil States International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported profit of $3.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported profit of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

