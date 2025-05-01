Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Oil States International: Q1…

Oil States International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 7:09 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported profit of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up