OFS Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.