Live Radio
Home » Latest News » ODP Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ODP Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 6:58 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29 million in its first quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up