ODP Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29 million in its first quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

