Ocular Therapeutix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $64.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.1 million.

