Ocugen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Friday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The biotech knee implant developer posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

