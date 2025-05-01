Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported a loss…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Los Angles, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $77.6 million in the period.

