Nxu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Nxu, Inc. (NXUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Mesa, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share.

The electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $1,000 in the period.

