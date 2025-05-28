Nvidia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $44.06 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.91 billion.

