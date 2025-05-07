NVE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.9…

NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.1 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.9 million.

