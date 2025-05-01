NV5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported profit of $428,000 in its…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported profit of $428,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $234 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.27 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion.

