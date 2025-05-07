Nutrien: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11 million. The…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.