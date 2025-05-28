Nutanix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $63.4 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $639 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $645 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX

