Nu Skin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $107.5 million in its first quarter.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $364.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nu Skin said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $390 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.62 billion.

