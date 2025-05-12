NRG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Monday reported earnings of $750 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Monday reported earnings of $750 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $8.59 billion in the period.

NRG expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $7.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.