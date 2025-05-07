Novo Nordisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.09 billion.…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.09 billion.

The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.01 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.33 billion.

