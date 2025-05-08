Novavax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $518.6 million. On…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $518.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.93.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $666.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.6 million.

