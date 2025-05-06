Novanta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.2 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.2 million in its first quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $233.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 78 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVT

