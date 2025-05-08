Nova Ltd.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $64.8 million in…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $64.8 million in its first quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $213.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.96 to $2.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million for the fiscal second quarter.

