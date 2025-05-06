Northwest Natural: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $87.9 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $87.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $494.3 million in the period.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN

