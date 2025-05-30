North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported net income of…

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported net income of $2.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

