North American Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $237.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

