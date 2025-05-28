Nordson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $112.4…

on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $112.4 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $682.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $750 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

