Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Noah: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Noah: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 4:45 PM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOAH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up