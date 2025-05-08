NLight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $53 million to $59 million.

