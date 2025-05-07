NiSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $474.8 million. The…

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $474.8 million.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.89 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.