Niagen Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.

