NFL International Games 2025: Travel Tips, Tickets and More

The NFL is hosting a record number of international football games in 2025. Seven games will be played in five…

The NFL is hosting a record number of international football games in 2025. Seven games will be played in five exciting destinations in Europe and South America. If you’re planning to make the journey to show your dedication and cheer on your favorite team, our editors have gathered the key dates, things you need to know to plan your journey, and travel tips and recommendations to help you make the most of your trip.

First, you’ll want to sign up for an NFL account to get updates on the game you’d like to attend. Ticket sale dates and times vary by game (see below), and keep in mind as you work on travel plans that dates in Europe and Brazil follow the date-month-year format rather than the month-date-year format in the U.S.

Games

— Friday, Sept. 5: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil. Register for ticket updates (on sale: date TBD)

— Sunday, Sept. 28: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin. Register for ticket updates (on sale: June 17)

— Sunday, Oct. 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Register for ticket updates (on sale: May 29)

— Sunday, Oct. 12: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Register for ticket updates (on sale: May 29)

— Sunday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. Register for ticket updates (on sale: May 30)

— Sunday, Nov. 9: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Register for ticket updates (on sale: June 5)

— Sunday, Nov. 16: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Register for ticket updates (on sale: July 8)

Note that ticket and hotel packages, and premium packages are also available. Additionally, there is a limit to the number of tickets you can purchase; ticket limits vary by game.

Host Destinations and Travel Tips

São Paulo

São Paulo is the largest city in the Southern Hemisphere — and it’s a vibrant multicultural destination known for art, food and nightlife. While visiting for the game at Arena Corinthians, be sure to try some traditional flavors like churrasco barbecue and caipirinha cocktails, along with local snacks and fruits at the Municipal Market. Beyond local cuisine, the city is home to one of the world’s biggest Japanese populations, so consider making reservations for dinner at a restaurant like Murakami or Kosushi.

Visa requirement: The Government of Brazil reinstated the visa requirement for U.S. citizens in April. If you’re going to the game, you’ll need to apply here for an e-visa before you travel. The e-visa costs $80.90.

Explore more of this city and start planning:

— Best Things to Do in Sao Paulo

— Best Hotels in Sao Paulo

Dublin

Founded by the Vikings in 841, Dublin offers many historical sites and museums, including EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, and Trinity College’s Old Library and the Book of Kells exhibit showcasing Celtic illuminated manuscripts. For a pint with a view, be sure check out the Guinness Storehouse experience to learn more about the classic Irish drink. Of course there are pints at the Irish pubs in Temple Bar to enjoy, but do yourself a favor and venture beyond the heart of the city. Hop aboard the Dublin Area Rapid Transit for a 25-minute train ride to the scenic coastal town of Howth. You can get takeaway fish and chips, hike the Cliff Path Loop on Howth Head for picturesque bay views, take a cooking class at Howth Castle Cookery School or venture on the water via boat or kayak.

Check out top sights, fun tours and more:

— Best Things to Do in Dublin

— Best Ireland Tours

— Best Hotels in Dublin

— Best Places to Visit in Ireland

London

From Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, there’s no shortage of must-see attractions. If the weather is clear, get a bird’s eye view of London at the Sky Garden or Lift 109 at Battersea Power Station. Tea time is a must, so book a double-decker bus afternoon tea experience to combine the classic tradition with a sightseeing excursion.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) requirement: U.S. citizens need to apply for an ETA prior to traveling for the game. You’ll download the app, submit your details and passport information, and snap a photo with your phone. Then your approval will be sent via email. It costs 16 pounds (or about $22).

Our favorite can’t miss spots, plus top-ranked hotels, to help you plan:

— Best Things to Do in London

— Best London Tours

— Best Hotels in London

— Best Day Trips from London

— Best Buckingham Palace Sightseeing Tours

Berlin

While eating a brat and drinking a beer at the historic Olympiastadion built for the 1936 Summer Olympics will be a memorable part of your vacation, budget in plenty of time for exploring this city. Mixing old and new, Berlin is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, around 170 museums and a thriving street art scene.

Discover more about this destination:

— Best Things to Do in Berlin

— Best Hotels in Berlin

— Best Places to Visit in Germany

Madrid

While at the game in Bernabéu Stadium, make your way to the Bernabéu Market in the Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones. Inspired by the Mercado de San Miguel, this food hall with 25 stalls is set to open in August 2025 and will offer plenty of local cuisine to fuel you for the football game. Beyond the game, Spain’s capital city is home to the world’s oldest restaurant Casa Botín, and the Museum of Happiness — perfect for celebrating a win or nursing a loss. For a picture-perfect sunset view, head to the top of Cerro del Tío Pío in the Puente de Vallecas neighborhood.

More information to help plan your trip:

— Best Things to Do in Madrid

— Best Hotels in Madrid

— Best Places to Visit in Spain

NFL Bag Policy

At time of publication, it appears the venues will be following the NFL’s clear bag policy, which requires transparent purses to be 12 x 6 x 12 inches or smaller. Be sure to check the requirements for the stadium you’ll be visiting, and plan to pack a clear stadium-compliant purse.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood loves traveling abroad for sporting events and concerts. She’s planned multiple vacations to Ireland around special events, and she used her learnings, experience and research skills to write this article.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Baseball Stadium Trips

— The Best International Travel Insurance

— The Best Places to Visit in Europe

— How to Renew Your Passport

— Vacation Packing Lists

More from U.S. News

The 15 Best Baseball Stadium Trips

The 12 Best Clear Stadium Bags

Vacation Packing Lists: Essentials You Can’t Forget

NFL International Games 2025: Travel Tips, Tickets and More originally appeared on usnews.com