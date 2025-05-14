Nextracker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $156.8 million.…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $156.8 million.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $924.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $828.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $509.2 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXT

