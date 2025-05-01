NexPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $21.8 million…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $21.8 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $22 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, NexPoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 48 cents.

