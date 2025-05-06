NewtekOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.4 million…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $9.4 million in its first quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $90.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $66.3 million.

