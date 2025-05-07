New York Times: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $49.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $49.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $635.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.