New Mountain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $23.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.8 million.

