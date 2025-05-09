New England Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Friday reported earnings of $3.8…

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Friday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allston, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $32.53.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

