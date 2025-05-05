Neurocrine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $7.9 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $572.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $560 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBIX

