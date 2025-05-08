NetScout: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.
The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $205 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $366.9 million, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $822.7 million.
NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $865 million.
