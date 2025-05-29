NetApp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $340 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.58.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.88 billion.

