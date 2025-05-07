NCR Atleos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17 million in its first…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 64 cents per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $980 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.