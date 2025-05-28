NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.6…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $142 million to $144 million for the fiscal second quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 72 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $578.5 million to $582.5 million.

