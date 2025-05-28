NCAA men’s golf championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on Wednesday at La Costa (seeds in parentheses): Oklahoma…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on Wednesday at La Costa (seeds in parentheses):

Oklahoma State 4, Virginia 1

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma St., def. Max Puregger, Virginia, 3 and 1.

Eric Lee, Oklahoma St., def. Josh Duangmanee, Virginia, 2 up

Ben James, Virginia, def. Preston Stout, Oklahoma St., 3 and 2.

Gaven Lane, Oklahoma St., def. Paul Chang, Virginia, 4 and 3.

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma St., def. Bryan Lee, Virginia, 1 up through 15.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.