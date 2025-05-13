Nayax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.2 million. The…

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $81.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.