National CineMedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.7 million in its first quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $34.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, National CineMedia said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $61 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCMI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.