National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $630.3 million.…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $630.3 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.57 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.