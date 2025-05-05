Napco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported net income of $10.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.
The security products and software company posted revenue of $44 million in the period.
