N-able: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $125.5 million to $126.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $492 million to $497 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NABL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NABL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.