Myriad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $100,000 in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $195.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200 million.

Myriad expects full-year results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $807 million to $823 million.

