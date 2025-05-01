Myers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.8 million in…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The maker of plastic products posted revenue of $206.8 million in the period.

