MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.