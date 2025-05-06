MRC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — MRC Global Inc. (MRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The energy products distributor posted revenue of $712 million in the period.

