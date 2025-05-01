Motorola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $430 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $430 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.32 to $3.37.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.64 to $14.74 per share.

