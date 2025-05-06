Mosaic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $238.1 million. On…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $238.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

